July 26Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Friday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers.
* Udid prices moved down due to lack of buying enquiries from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan --,680 312-353 313-351
Wheat Tukda --,575 311-368 310-365
Jowar White 95 235-350 250-366
Bajra 083 230-295 225-300
PULSES
Gram 365 515-0,665 520-0,665
Udid 051 600-0,669 648-0,689
Moong 012 750-1,028 980-1,050
Tuar 009 700-801 555-689
Maize 15 295-300 298-300
Vaal Deshi 35 743-0,855 750-0,850
Choli 20 905-1,100 900-1,100
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,620-1,630
Wheat (medium) 1,850-1,875 1,875-1,900
Wheat (superior best) 1,975-2,000 2,000-2,025
Bajra 1,510-1,520 1,510-1,520
Jowar 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050
PULSES
Gram 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950
Gram dal 3,550-3,600 3,550-3,600
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,850-2,900 2,850-2,900
Tuar 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250
Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600
Moong 5,600-5,650 5,600-5,650
Moongdal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300
Udid 3,350-3,400 3,400-3,450
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900
Basmati Best 8,900-9,000 8,900-9,000