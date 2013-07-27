July 27Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Saturday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices dropped due to poor retail demand.
* Moong and Moong Daal prices moved down due to sufficient supply.
* Udid prices eased due to lack of demand from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan --,665 312-360 312-353
Wheat Tukda --,545 311-374 311-368
Jowar White 85 240-360 235-350
Bajra 050 250-310 230-295
PULSES
Gram 450 450-0,645 515-0,665
Udid 125 640-0,693 600-0,669
Moong 007 751-0,990 750-1,028
Tuar 012 750-814 700-801
Maize 20 280-315 295-300
Vaal Deshi 65 625-0,800 743-0,855
Choli 15 900-1,100 905-1,100
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,620-1,630
Wheat (medium) 1,850-1,875 1,850-1,875
Wheat (superior best) 1,975-2,000 1,975-2,000
Bajra 1,510-1,520 1,510-1,520
Jowar 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050
PULSES
Gram 2,850-2,900 2,900-2,950
Gram dal 3,450-3,500 3,550-3,600
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,850-2,900
Tuar 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250
Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600
Moong 5,400-5,450 5,600-5,650
Moongdal 6,100-6,200 6,200-6,300
Udid 3,250-3,300 3,350-3,400
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900
Basmati Best 8,900-9,000 8,900-9,000