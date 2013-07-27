July 27Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Saturday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices dropped due to poor retail demand. * Moong and Moong Daal prices moved down due to sufficient supply. * Udid prices eased due to lack of demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,665 312-360 312-353 Wheat Tukda --,545 311-374 311-368 Jowar White 85 240-360 235-350 Bajra 050 250-310 230-295 PULSES Gram 450 450-0,645 515-0,665 Udid 125 640-0,693 600-0,669 Moong 007 751-0,990 750-1,028 Tuar 012 750-814 700-801 Maize 20 280-315 295-300 Vaal Deshi 65 625-0,800 743-0,855 Choli 15 900-1,100 905-1,100 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,620-1,630 Wheat (medium) 1,850-1,875 1,850-1,875 Wheat (superior best) 1,975-2,000 1,975-2,000 Bajra 1,510-1,520 1,510-1,520 Jowar 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 PULSES Gram 2,850-2,900 2,900-2,950 Gram dal 3,450-3,500 3,550-3,600 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,850-2,900 Tuar 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 5,400-5,450 5,600-5,650 Moongdal 6,100-6,200 6,200-6,300 Udid 3,250-3,300 3,350-3,400 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 8,900-9,000 8,900-9,000