July 29Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to sufficient supply. * Udid prices dropped due to lack of demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,890 312-358 312-360 Wheat Tukda 00,670 310-370 311-374 Jowar White 080 240-343 240-360 Bajra 0,054 220-280 250-310 PULSES Gram 0,365 525-0,670 450-0,645 Udid 0,257 0,620-0,687 0,640-0,693 Moong 0,003 0,910-0,920 0,751-0,990 Tuar 0,010 715-850 750-814 Maize 004 280-310 280-315 Vaal Deshi 045 0,650-0,800 0,625-0,800 Choli 025 0,920-1,100 0,900-1,100 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,610-1,620 1,620-1,630 Wheat (medium) 1,825-1,850 1,850-1,875 Wheat (superior best) 1,975-2,000 1,975-2,000 Bajra 1,510-1,520 1,510-1,520 Jowar 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 PULSES Gram 2,850-2,900 2,850-2,900 Gram dal 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Tuar 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450 Moongdal 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200 Udid 3,200-3,250 3,250-3,300 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 8,900-9,000 8,900-9,000