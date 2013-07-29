July 29Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Monday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices eased due to sufficient supply.
* Udid prices dropped due to lack of demand from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,890 312-358 312-360
Wheat Tukda 00,670 310-370 311-374
Jowar White 080 240-343 240-360
Bajra 0,054 220-280 250-310
PULSES
Gram 0,365 525-0,670 450-0,645
Udid 0,257 0,620-0,687 0,640-0,693
Moong 0,003 0,910-0,920 0,751-0,990
Tuar 0,010 715-850 750-814
Maize 004 280-310 280-315
Vaal Deshi 045 0,650-0,800 0,625-0,800
Choli 025 0,920-1,100 0,900-1,100
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,610-1,620 1,620-1,630
Wheat (medium) 1,825-1,850 1,850-1,875
Wheat (superior best) 1,975-2,000 1,975-2,000
Bajra 1,510-1,520 1,510-1,520
Jowar 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050
PULSES
Gram 2,850-2,900 2,850-2,900
Gram dal 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Tuar 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250
Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600
Moong 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450
Moongdal 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200
Udid 3,200-3,250 3,250-3,300
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900
Basmati Best 8,900-9,000 8,900-9,000