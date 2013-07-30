* Wheat prices dropped further due to sufficient supply. * Moong and Moong Daal prices eased due to poor retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,415 311-354 312-358 Wheat Tukda 00,360 313-366 310-370 Jowar White 080 235-345 240-343 Bajra 0,040 210-285 220-280 PULSES Gram 0,405 550-0,672 525-0,670 Udid 0,097 0,631-0,690 0,620-0,687 Moong 0,024 0,868-0,879 0,910-0,920 Tuar 0,010 745-810 715-850 Maize 012 280-305 280-310 Vaal Deshi 030 0,550-0,850 0,650-0,800 Choli 020 0,905-1,093 0,920-1,100 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,610 1,610-1,620 Wheat (medium) 1,800-1,825 1,825-1,850 Wheat (superior best) 1,975-2,000 1,975-2,000 Bajra 1,510-1,520 1,510-1,520 Jowar 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 PULSES Gram 2,850-2,900 2,850-2,900 Gram dal 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Tuar 4,100-4,150 4,200-4,250 Tuardal 6,300-6,400 6,500-6,600 Moong 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450 Moongdal 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200 Udid 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 8,900-9,000 8,900-9,000