UPDATE 7-'Right time' to use huge bomb in Afghanistan - U.S. general
* First combat use of bomb; blast equivalent to 11 tonnes of TNT
* Wheat prices dropped further due to sufficient supply. * Moong and Moong Daal prices eased due to poor retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,415 311-354 312-358 Wheat Tukda 00,360 313-366 310-370 Jowar White 080 235-345 240-343 Bajra 0,040 210-285 220-280 PULSES Gram 0,405 550-0,672 525-0,670 Udid 0,097 0,631-0,690 0,620-0,687 Moong 0,024 0,868-0,879 0,910-0,920 Tuar 0,010 745-810 715-850 Maize 012 280-305 280-310 Vaal Deshi 030 0,550-0,850 0,650-0,800 Choli 020 0,905-1,093 0,920-1,100 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,610 1,610-1,620 Wheat (medium) 1,800-1,825 1,825-1,850 Wheat (superior best) 1,975-2,000 1,975-2,000 Bajra 1,510-1,520 1,510-1,520 Jowar 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 PULSES Gram 2,850-2,900 2,850-2,900 Gram dal 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Tuar 4,100-4,150 4,200-4,250 Tuardal 6,300-6,400 6,500-6,600 Moong 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450 Moongdal 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200 Udid 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 8,900-9,000 8,900-9,000
* First combat use of bomb; blast equivalent to 11 tonnes of TNT
BANGALORE, Apr 14The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34300 ICS-201(B22mm) 35300 ICS-102(B22mm) 29300 ICS-103(23mm) 33700 ICS-104(24mm) 38000 ICS-202(26mm) 43800 ICS-105(26mm) 37200 ICS-105CS(26mm) 38000 ICS-105(27mm)