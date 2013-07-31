July 31Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices dropped due to poor retail demand. * Tuar and Tuar Daal prices moved down due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,615 310-355 311-354 Wheat Tukda 00,415 311-365 313-366 Jowar White 092 285-355 235-345 Bajra 0,050 221-305 210-285 PULSES Gram 0,535 530-0,650 550-0,672 Udid 0,270 0,650-0,690 0,631-0,690 Moong 0,138 0,850-0,950 0,868-0,879 Tuar 0,007 740-825 745-810 Maize 005 270-305 280-305 Vaal Deshi 035 0,550-0,750 0,550-0,850 Choli 035 0,925-1,110 0,905-1,093 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,610 1,600-1,610 Wheat (medium) 1,800-1,825 1,800-1,825 Wheat (superior best) 1,975-2,000 1,975-2,000 Bajra 1,470-1,480 1,510-1,520 Jowar 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 PULSES Gram 2,850-2,900 2,850-2,900 Gram dal 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Tuar 4,000-4,050 4,100-4,150 Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,300-6,400 Moong 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450 Moongdal 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200 Udid 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 8,900-9,000 8,900-9,000