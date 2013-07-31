July 31Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Wednesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices dropped due to poor retail demand.
* Tuar and Tuar Daal prices moved down due to sufficient supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,615 310-355 311-354
Wheat Tukda 00,415 311-365 313-366
Jowar White 092 285-355 235-345
Bajra 0,050 221-305 210-285
PULSES
Gram 0,535 530-0,650 550-0,672
Udid 0,270 0,650-0,690 0,631-0,690
Moong 0,138 0,850-0,950 0,868-0,879
Tuar 0,007 740-825 745-810
Maize 005 270-305 280-305
Vaal Deshi 035 0,550-0,750 0,550-0,850
Choli 035 0,925-1,110 0,905-1,093
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,610 1,600-1,610
Wheat (medium) 1,800-1,825 1,800-1,825
Wheat (superior best) 1,975-2,000 1,975-2,000
Bajra 1,470-1,480 1,510-1,520
Jowar 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050
PULSES
Gram 2,850-2,900 2,850-2,900
Gram dal 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Tuar 4,000-4,050 4,100-4,150
Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,300-6,400
Moong 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450
Moongdal 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200
Udid 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900
Basmati Best 8,900-9,000 8,900-9,000