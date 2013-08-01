Aug. 01Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Thursday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Jowar prices moved down due to sufficient supply.
* Udid prices eaed due to lack of buying enquiries from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,450 311-342 310-355
Wheat Tukda 00,325 322-360 311-365
Jowar White 100 270-335 285-355
Bajra 0,060 222-300 221-305
PULSES
Gram 0,510 525-0,644 530-0,650
Udid 0,146 0,650-0,700 0,650-0,690
Moong 0,086 0,696-0,830 0,850-0,950
Tuar 0,009 735-810 740-825
Maize 010 263-313 270-305
Vaal Deshi 040 0,535-0,658 0,550-0,750
Choli 036 0,930-1,105 0,925-1,110
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,610 1,600-1,610
Wheat (medium) 1,800-1,825 1,800-1,825
Wheat (superior best) 1,975-2,000 1,975-2,000
Bajra 1,470-1,480 1,470-1,480
Jowar 1,900-1,950 2,000-2,050
PULSES
Gram 2,850-2,900 2,850-2,900
Gram dal 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Tuar 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050
Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300
Moong 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450
Moongdal 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200
Udid 3,150-3,200 3,200-3,250
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900
Basmati Best 8,900-9,000 8,900-9,000