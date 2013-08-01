Aug. 01Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Jowar prices moved down due to sufficient supply. * Udid prices eaed due to lack of buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,450 311-342 310-355 Wheat Tukda 00,325 322-360 311-365 Jowar White 100 270-335 285-355 Bajra 0,060 222-300 221-305 PULSES Gram 0,510 525-0,644 530-0,650 Udid 0,146 0,650-0,700 0,650-0,690 Moong 0,086 0,696-0,830 0,850-0,950 Tuar 0,009 735-810 740-825 Maize 010 263-313 270-305 Vaal Deshi 040 0,535-0,658 0,550-0,750 Choli 036 0,930-1,105 0,925-1,110 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,610 1,600-1,610 Wheat (medium) 1,800-1,825 1,800-1,825 Wheat (superior best) 1,975-2,000 1,975-2,000 Bajra 1,470-1,480 1,470-1,480 Jowar 1,900-1,950 2,000-2,050 PULSES Gram 2,850-2,900 2,850-2,900 Gram dal 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Tuar 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050 Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300 Moong 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450 Moongdal 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200 Udid 3,150-3,200 3,200-3,250 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 8,900-9,000 8,900-9,000