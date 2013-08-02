Aug. 02Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices eased due to poor retail demand. * Udid prices dropped on lack of buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,360 310-348 311-342 Wheat Tukda 00,330 321-365 322-360 Jowar White 080 280-320 270-335 Bajra 0,050 223-295 222-300 PULSES Gram 0,570 475-0,645 525-0,644 Udid 0,051 0,601-0,690 0,650-0,700 Moong 0,040 0,700-0,880 0,696-0,830 Tuar 0,008 725-810 735-810 Maize 009 270-300 263-313 Vaal Deshi 032 0,565-0,760 0,535-0,658 Choli 025 0,925-1,095 0,930-1,105 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,610 1,600-1,610 Wheat (medium) 1,800-1,825 1,800-1,825 Wheat (superior best) 1,975-2,000 1,975-2,000 Bajra 1,450-1,460 1,470-1,480 Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 PULSES Gram 2,850-2,900 2,850-2,900 Gram dal 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Tuar 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050 Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300 Moong 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450 Moongdal 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200 Udid 3,100-3,150 3,150-3,200 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 8,900-9,000 8,900-9,000