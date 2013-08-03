BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
Aug. 3Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Saturday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram and Besan prices firmed up due to increased retail demand. * Udid prices moved down further due to lack of buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,275 308-345 310-348 Wheat Tukda --,300 311-351 321-365 Jowar White 65 275-325 280-320 Bajra 045 220-280 223-295 PULSES Gram 400 510-0,640 475-0,645 Udid 007 550-0,650 601-0,690 Moong 006 740-0,990 700-0,880 Tuar 005 710-805 725-810 Maize --5 274-305 270-300 Vaal Deshi 15 560-0,755 565-0,760 Choli 20 910-0,975 925-1,095 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,610 1,600-1,610 Wheat (medium) 1,800-1,825 1,800-1,825 Wheat (superior best) 1,975-2,000 1,975-2,000 Bajra 1,450-1,460 1,450-1,460 Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 PULSES Gram 2,900-2,950 2,850-2,900 Gram dal 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Tuar 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050 Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300 Moong 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450 Moongdal 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200 Udid 3,050-3,100 3,100-3,150 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 8,900-9,000 8,900-9,000
