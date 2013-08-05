Aug. 05Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Monday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram prices improved due to retail demand.
* Udid prices firmed up due to thin supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,400 307-351 308-345
Wheat Tukda 00,350 315-345 311-351
Jowar White 095 275-310 275-325
Bajra 0,055 225-295 220-280
PULSES
Gram 0,430 508-0,647 510-0,640
Udid 0,006 0,656-0,694 0,550-0,650
Moong 0,052 0,785-0,975 0,740-0,990
Tuar 0,011 705-800 710-805
Maize 007 272-300 274-305
Vaal Deshi 040 0,855-0,865 0,560-0,755
Choli 025 0,905-0,985 0,910-0,975
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,610 1,600-1,610
Wheat (medium) 1,800-1,825 1,800-1,825
Wheat (superior best) 1,975-2,000 1,975-2,000
Bajra 1,450-1,460 1,450-1,460
Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
PULSES
Gram 2,950-3,000 2,900-2,950
Gram dal 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Tuar 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050
Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300
Moong 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450
Moongdal 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200
Udid 3,150-3,200 3,050-3,100
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900
Basmati Best 8,900-9,000 8,900-9,000