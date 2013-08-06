Aug. 06Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat pricces firmed up due to low arrivals. * Gram and Gram Daal prices improved due to retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,325 302-340 307-351 Wheat Tukda 00,250 312-351 315-345 Jowar White 090 270-320 275-310 Bajra 0,045 225-281 225-295 PULSES Gram 0,460 515-0,672 508-0,647 Udid 0,036 0,622-0,687 0,656-0,694 Moong 0,162 0,950-1,085 0,785-0,975 Tuar 0,010 701-805 705-800 Maize 010 263-297 272-300 Vaal Deshi 040 0,550-0,825 0,855-0,865 Choli 035 0,955-1,062 0,905-0,985 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,610-1,620 1,600-1,610 Wheat (medium) 1,825-1,850 1,800-1,825 Wheat (superior best) 1,975-2,000 1,975-2,000 Bajra 1,450-1,460 1,450-1,460 Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 PULSES Gram 3,000-3,050 2,950-3,000 Gram dal 3,550-3,600 3,450-3,500 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Tuar 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050 Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300 Moong 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450 Moongdal 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200 Udid 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 8,900-9,000 8,900-9,000