Aug. 07Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Wednesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat pricces improved further due to retail demand.
* Udid prices moved up due to thin supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,350 305-345 302-340
Wheat Tukda 00,275 315-358 312-351
Jowar White 075 260-325 270-320
Bajra 0,055 220-291 225-281
PULSES
Gram 0,380 519-0,644 515-0,672
Udid 0,047 0,637-0,690 0,622-0,687
Moong 0,036 0,681-0,950 0,950-1,085
Tuar 0,005 760-815 701-805
Maize 010 280-310 263-297
Vaal Deshi 035 0,565-0,800 0,550-0,825
Choli 025 0,950-1,110 0,955-1,062
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,610-1,620
Wheat (medium) 1,850-1,875 1,825-1,850
Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,025 1,975-2,000
Bajra 1,450-1,460 1,450-1,460
Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
PULSES
Gram 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050
Gram dal 3,550-3,600 3,550-3,600
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Tuar 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050
Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300
Moong 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450
Moongdal 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200
Udid 3,200-3,250 3,150-3,200
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900
Basmati Best 8,900-9,000 8,900-9,000