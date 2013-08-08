Aug. 08Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Thursday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices eased due to poor retail demand.
* Tuar prices firmed up due to thin supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,200 308-351 305-345
Wheat Tukda 00,300 321-370 315-358
Jowar White 065 260-315 260-325
Bajra 0,045 221-285 220-291
PULSES
Gram 0,350 525-0,652 519-0,644
Udid 0,050 0,646-0,709 0,637-0,690
Moong 0,058 0,932-1,125 0,681-0,950
Tuar 0,009 765-800 760-815
Maize 011 285-305 280-310
Vaal Deshi 040 0,567-0,805 0,565-0,800
Choli 030 0,945-1,110 0,950-1,110
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,620-1,630
Wheat (medium) 1,850-1,875 1,850-1,875
Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025
Bajra 1,420-1,430 1,450-1,460
Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
PULSES
Gram 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050
Gram dal 3,550-3,600 3,550-3,600
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Tuar 4,050-4,100 4,000-4,050
Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300
Moong 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450
Moongdal 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200
Udid 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900
Basmati Best 8,900-9,000 8,900-9,000