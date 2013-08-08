Aug. 08Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices eased due to poor retail demand. * Tuar prices firmed up due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,200 308-351 305-345 Wheat Tukda 00,300 321-370 315-358 Jowar White 065 260-315 260-325 Bajra 0,045 221-285 220-291 PULSES Gram 0,350 525-0,652 519-0,644 Udid 0,050 0,646-0,709 0,637-0,690 Moong 0,058 0,932-1,125 0,681-0,950 Tuar 0,009 765-800 760-815 Maize 011 285-305 280-310 Vaal Deshi 040 0,567-0,805 0,565-0,800 Choli 030 0,945-1,110 0,950-1,110 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,620-1,630 Wheat (medium) 1,850-1,875 1,850-1,875 Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025 Bajra 1,420-1,430 1,450-1,460 Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 PULSES Gram 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 Gram dal 3,550-3,600 3,550-3,600 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Tuar 4,050-4,100 4,000-4,050 Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300 Moong 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450 Moongdal 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200 Udid 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 8,900-9,000 8,900-9,000