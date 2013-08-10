Aug. 10Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Saturday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram prices eased due to sufficient supply.
* Udid prices dropped due to lack of demand from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan --,175 302-335 308-351
Wheat Tukda --,250 330-342 321-370
Jowar White 55 260-320 260-315
Bajra 030 220-295 221-285
PULSES
Gram 260 512-0,623 525-0,652
Udid 000 000-0,000 646-0,709
Moong 209 730-0,921 932-1,125
Tuar 003 740-810 765-800
Maize 15 280-300 285-305
Vaal Deshi 15 565-0,768 567-0,805
Choli 15 945-1,100 945-1,110
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,620-1,630
Wheat (medium) 1,850-1,875 1,850-1,875
Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025
Bajra 1,420-1,430 1,420-1,430
Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
PULSES
Gram 2,950-3,000 3,000-3,050
Gram dal 3,550-3,600 3,550-3,600
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Tuar 4,050-4,100 4,050-4,100
Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300
Moong 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450
Moongdal 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200
Udid 3,150-3,200 3,200-3,250
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900
Basmati Best 8,900-9,000 8,900-9,000