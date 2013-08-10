Aug. 10Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Saturday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices eased due to sufficient supply. * Udid prices dropped due to lack of demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,175 302-335 308-351 Wheat Tukda --,250 330-342 321-370 Jowar White 55 260-320 260-315 Bajra 030 220-295 221-285 PULSES Gram 260 512-0,623 525-0,652 Udid 000 000-0,000 646-0,709 Moong 209 730-0,921 932-1,125 Tuar 003 740-810 765-800 Maize 15 280-300 285-305 Vaal Deshi 15 565-0,768 567-0,805 Choli 15 945-1,100 945-1,110 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,620-1,630 Wheat (medium) 1,850-1,875 1,850-1,875 Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025 Bajra 1,420-1,430 1,420-1,430 Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 PULSES Gram 2,950-3,000 3,000-3,050 Gram dal 3,550-3,600 3,550-3,600 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Tuar 4,050-4,100 4,050-4,100 Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300 Moong 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450 Moongdal 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200 Udid 3,150-3,200 3,200-3,250 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 8,900-9,000 8,900-9,000