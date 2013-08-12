Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
Aug. 12Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to buying support from flour mills. * Udid prices improved due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,400 307-331 302-335 Wheat Tukda --,600 323-390 330-342 Jowar White 45 230-288 260-320 Bajra 030 225-297 220-295 PULSES Gram 340 511-0,652 512-0,623 Udid 082 662-0,725 646-0,709 Moong 077 951-1,097 730-0,921 Tuar 005 735-805 740-810 Maize --5 280-300 280-300 Vaal Deshi 20 550-0,775 565-0,768 Choli 10 950-1,100 945-1,100 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,630-1,640 1,620-1,630 Wheat (medium) 1,875-1,900 1,850-1,875 Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025 Bajra 1,420-1,430 1,420-1,430 Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 PULSES Gram 2,950-3,000 2,950-3,000 Gram dal 3,550-3,600 3,550-3,600 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Tuar 4,050-4,100 4,050-4,100 Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300 Moong 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450 Moongdal 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200 Udid 3,200-3,250 3,150-3,200 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 8,900-9,000 8,900-9,000
MUMBAI, March 31 India's Reliance Jio, the telecom unit of Reliance Industries, said on Friday it had signed up 72 million paying customers under its Prime plan, and added it had extended the enrolment deadline for the plan until April 15.