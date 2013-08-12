Aug. 12Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to buying support from flour mills. * Udid prices improved due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,400 307-331 302-335 Wheat Tukda --,600 323-390 330-342 Jowar White 45 230-288 260-320 Bajra 030 225-297 220-295 PULSES Gram 340 511-0,652 512-0,623 Udid 082 662-0,725 646-0,709 Moong 077 951-1,097 730-0,921 Tuar 005 735-805 740-810 Maize --5 280-300 280-300 Vaal Deshi 20 550-0,775 565-0,768 Choli 10 950-1,100 945-1,100 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,630-1,640 1,620-1,630 Wheat (medium) 1,875-1,900 1,850-1,875 Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025 Bajra 1,420-1,430 1,420-1,430 Jowar 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 PULSES Gram 2,950-3,000 2,950-3,000 Gram dal 3,550-3,600 3,550-3,600 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Tuar 4,050-4,100 4,050-4,100 Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300 Moong 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450 Moongdal 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200 Udid 3,200-3,250 3,150-3,200 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 8,900-9,000 8,900-9,000