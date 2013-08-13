* Jowar prices eased due to sufficient supply. * Gram and Besan prices moved up due to retail demand for coming festivals. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,000 ----000 307-331 Wheat Tukda --,000 ----000 323-390 Jowar White --- ----000 230-288 Bajra 000 ----000 225-297 PULSES Gram 000 ----0,000 511-0,652 Udid 000 000-0,000 662-0,725 Moong 000 000-0,000 951-1,097 Tuar 000 ----000 735-805 Maize --- ----000 280-300 Vaal Deshi --- 000-0,000 550-0,775 Choli --- 000-0,000 950-1,100 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,630-1,640 1,630-1,640 Wheat (medium) 1,875-1,900 1,875-1,900 Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025 Bajra 1,420-1,430 1,420-1,430 Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,900-1,950 PULSES Gram 3,000-3,050 2,950-3,000 Gram dal 3,550-3,600 3,550-3,600 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,900-2,950 2,800-2,850 Tuar 4,050-4,100 4,050-4,100 Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300 Moong 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450 Moongdal 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200 Udid 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 8,900-9,000 8,900-9,000