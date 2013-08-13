* Jowar prices eased due to sufficient supply.
* Gram and Besan prices moved up due to retail demand for coming festivals.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 307-331
Wheat Tukda 323-390
Jowar White 230-288
Bajra 225-297
PULSES
Gram 511-0,652
Udid 662-0,725
Moong 951-1,097
Tuar 735-805
Maize 280-300
Vaal Deshi 550-0,775
Choli 950-1,100
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,630-1,640 1,630-1,640
Wheat (medium) 1,875-1,900 1,875-1,900
Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025
Bajra 1,420-1,430 1,420-1,430
Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,900-1,950
PULSES
Gram 3,000-3,050 2,950-3,000
Gram dal 3,550-3,600 3,550-3,600
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,900-2,950 2,800-2,850
Tuar 4,050-4,100 4,050-4,100
Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300
Moong 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450
Moongdal 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200
Udid 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900
Basmati Best 8,900-9,000 8,900-9,000