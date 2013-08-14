Aug. 14Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from mills. * Bajri prices moved down due to sufficient supply. * Gram prices firmed up due to retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,200 302-328 307-331 Wheat Tukda 1,000 331-360 323-390 Jowar White 70 260-285 230-288 Bajra 050 224-285 225-297 PULSES Gram 650 505-0,688 511-0,652 Udid 300 650-0,700 662-0,725 Moong 269 651-1,142 951-1,097 Tuar 005 725-800 735-805 Maize 15 285-300 280-300 Vaal Deshi 30 560-0,780 550-0,775 Choli 20 955-1,100 950-1,100 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,610-1,620 1,630-1,640 Wheat (medium) 1,850-1,875 1,875-1,900 Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025 Bajra 1,410-1,420 1,420-1,430 Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 PULSES Gram 3,050-3,100 3,000-3,050 Gram dal 3,550-3,600 3,550-3,600 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950 Tuar 4,050-4,100 4,050-4,100 Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300 Moong 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450 Moongdal 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200 Udid 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 8,900-9,000 8,900-9,000