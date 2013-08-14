Aug. 14Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Wednesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from mills.
* Bajri prices moved down due to sufficient supply.
* Gram prices firmed up due to retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 1,200 302-328 307-331
Wheat Tukda 1,000 331-360 323-390
Jowar White 70 260-285 230-288
Bajra 050 224-285 225-297
PULSES
Gram 650 505-0,688 511-0,652
Udid 300 650-0,700 662-0,725
Moong 269 651-1,142 951-1,097
Tuar 005 725-800 735-805
Maize 15 285-300 280-300
Vaal Deshi 30 560-0,780 550-0,775
Choli 20 955-1,100 950-1,100
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,610-1,620 1,630-1,640
Wheat (medium) 1,850-1,875 1,875-1,900
Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025
Bajra 1,410-1,420 1,420-1,430
Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900
PULSES
Gram 3,050-3,100 3,000-3,050
Gram dal 3,550-3,600 3,550-3,600
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950
Tuar 4,050-4,100 4,050-4,100
Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300
Moong 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450
Moongdal 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200
Udid 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900
Basmati Best 8,900-9,000 8,900-9,000