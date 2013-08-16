Aug. 16Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Friday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices improved due to thin supply.
* Tuar prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan --,600 310-355 302-328
Wheat Tukda --,750 317-367 331-360
Jowar White 80 263-345 260-285
Bajra 065 230-295 224-285
PULSES
Gram 570 515-0,660 505-0,688
Udid 042 629-0,730 650-0,700
Moong 092 960-1,043 651-1,142
Tuar 010 700-800 725-800
Maize 15 285-310 285-300
Vaal Deshi 35 565-0,785 560-0,780
Choli 25 958-1,105 955-1,100
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,610-1,620
Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,850-1,875
Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025
Bajra 1,410-1,420 1,410-1,420
Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900
PULSES
Gram 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100
Gram dal 3,550-3,600 3,550-3,600
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950
Tuar 4,150-4,200 4,050-4,100
Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300
Moong 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450
Moongdal 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200
Udid 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900
Basmati Best 8,900-9,000 8,900-9,000