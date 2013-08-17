Aug. 17Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Saturday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram and Besan prices firmed up due to retail demand for coming festival
season.
* Tuar prices improved further due to thin supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan --,500 311-351 310-355
Wheat Tukda --,800 321-377 317-367
Jowar White 100 261-370 263-345
Bajra 055 218-290 230-295
PULSES
Gram 510 525-0,650 515-0,660
Udid 056 550-0,729 629-0,730
Moong 134 902-1,010 960-1,043
Tuar 015 800-805 700-800
Maize --5 290-311 285-310
Vaal Deshi 40 570-0,875 565-0,785
Choli 20 930-1,100 958-1,105
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,620-1,630
Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925
Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025
Bajra 1,410-1,420 1,410-1,420
Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900
PULSES
Gram 3,100-3,150 3,050-3,100
Gram dal 3,550-3,600 3,550-3,600
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,950-3,000 2,900-2,950
Tuar 4,250-4,300 4,150-4,200
Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300
Moong 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450
Moongdal 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200
Udid 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900
Basmati Best 8,900-9,000 8,900-9,000