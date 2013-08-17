Aug. 17Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Saturday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram and Besan prices firmed up due to retail demand for coming festival season. * Tuar prices improved further due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,500 311-351 310-355 Wheat Tukda --,800 321-377 317-367 Jowar White 100 261-370 263-345 Bajra 055 218-290 230-295 PULSES Gram 510 525-0,650 515-0,660 Udid 056 550-0,729 629-0,730 Moong 134 902-1,010 960-1,043 Tuar 015 800-805 700-800 Maize --5 290-311 285-310 Vaal Deshi 40 570-0,875 565-0,785 Choli 20 930-1,100 958-1,105 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,620-1,630 Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925 Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025 Bajra 1,410-1,420 1,410-1,420 Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 PULSES Gram 3,100-3,150 3,050-3,100 Gram dal 3,550-3,600 3,550-3,600 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,950-3,000 2,900-2,950 Tuar 4,250-4,300 4,150-4,200 Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300 Moong 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450 Moongdal 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200 Udid 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 8,900-9,000 8,900-9,000