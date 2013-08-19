* Gram and Besan prices firmed up due to retail demand. * Udid prices moved up due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,700 305-345 311-351 Wheat Tukda --,800 325-390 321-377 Jowar White 70 260-373 261-370 Bajra 045 225-290 218-290 PULSES Gram 780 518-0,671 525-0,650 Udid 050 650-0,750 550-0,729 Moong 272 986-1,059 902-1,010 Tuar 010 705-810 800-805 Maize --6 290-310 290-311 Vaal Deshi 30 565-0,850 570-0,875 Choli 12 950-1,080 930-1,100 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,620-1,630 Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925 Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025 Bajra 1,410-1,420 1,410-1,420 Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 PULSES Gram 3,125-3,175 3,100-3,150 Gram dal 3,550-3,600 3,550-3,600 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,000-3,050 2,950-3,000 Tuar 4,250-4,300 4,250-4,300 Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300 Moong 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450 Moongdal 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200 Udid 3,250-3,300 3,200-3,250 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 8,900-9,000 8,900-9,000