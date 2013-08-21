Aug. 21Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Wednesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices improved due to low arrivals.
* Gram prices eased due to poor retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan --,815 310-356 305-345
Wheat Tukda 1,200 321-365 325-390
Jowar White 45 260-380 260-373
Bajra 050 230-295 225-290
PULSES
Gram 400 567-0,660 518-0,671
Udid 065 652-0,741 650-0,750
Moong 265 910-1,025 986-1,059
Tuar 012 710-800 705-810
Maize 25 270-305 290-310
Vaal Deshi 35 568-0,825 565-0,850
Choli 15 925-1,100 950-1,080
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,620-1,630
Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925
Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025
Bajra 1,440-1,450 1,410-1,420
Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900
PULSES
Gram 3,075-3,125 3,125-3,175
Gram dal 3,550-3,600 3,550-3,600
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050
Tuar 4,250-4,300 4,250-4,300
Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300
Moong 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450
Moongdal 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200
Udid 3,250-3,300 3,250-3,300
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900
Basmati Best 8,900-9,000 8,900-9,000