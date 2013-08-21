Aug. 21Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices improved due to low arrivals. * Gram prices eased due to poor retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,815 310-356 305-345 Wheat Tukda 1,200 321-365 325-390 Jowar White 45 260-380 260-373 Bajra 050 230-295 225-290 PULSES Gram 400 567-0,660 518-0,671 Udid 065 652-0,741 650-0,750 Moong 265 910-1,025 986-1,059 Tuar 012 710-800 705-810 Maize 25 270-305 290-310 Vaal Deshi 35 568-0,825 565-0,850 Choli 15 925-1,100 950-1,080 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,620-1,630 Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925 Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025 Bajra 1,440-1,450 1,410-1,420 Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 PULSES Gram 3,075-3,125 3,125-3,175 Gram dal 3,550-3,600 3,550-3,600 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 Tuar 4,250-4,300 4,250-4,300 Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300 Moong 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450 Moongdal 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200 Udid 3,250-3,300 3,250-3,300 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 8,900-9,000 8,900-9,000