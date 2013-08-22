Aug. 22Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Thursday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram prices firmed up due to thin supply.
* Tuar prices improved due to buying enquiries from mills.
* Udid prices increased due to low arrivals.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan --,500 315-351 310-356
Wheat Tukda --,700 325-386 321-365
Jowar White 70 270-365 260-380
Bajra 040 235-300 230-295
PULSES
Gram 700 572-0,670 567-0,660
Udid 050 600-0,750 652-0,741
Moong 000 000-0,000 910-1,025
Tuar 015 700-800 710-800
Maize 15 280-300 270-305
Vaal Deshi 30 555-0,830 568-0,825
Choli 20 701-1,005 925-1,100
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,620-1,630
Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925
Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025
Bajra 1,440-1,450 1,440-1,450
Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900
PULSES
Gram 3,150-3,200 3,075-3,125
Gram dal 3,550-3,600 3,550-3,600
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050
Tuar 4,450-4,500 4,250-4,300
Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300
Moong 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450
Moongdal 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200
Udid 3,450-3,500 3,250-3,300
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900
Basmati Best 8,900-9,000 8,900-9,000