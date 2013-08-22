Aug. 22Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Tuar prices improved due to buying enquiries from mills. * Udid prices increased due to low arrivals. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,500 315-351 310-356 Wheat Tukda --,700 325-386 321-365 Jowar White 70 270-365 260-380 Bajra 040 235-300 230-295 PULSES Gram 700 572-0,670 567-0,660 Udid 050 600-0,750 652-0,741 Moong 000 000-0,000 910-1,025 Tuar 015 700-800 710-800 Maize 15 280-300 270-305 Vaal Deshi 30 555-0,830 568-0,825 Choli 20 701-1,005 925-1,100 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,620-1,630 Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925 Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025 Bajra 1,440-1,450 1,440-1,450 Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 PULSES Gram 3,150-3,200 3,075-3,125 Gram dal 3,550-3,600 3,550-3,600 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 Tuar 4,450-4,500 4,250-4,300 Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300 Moong 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450 Moongdal 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200 Udid 3,450-3,500 3,250-3,300 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 8,900-9,000 8,900-9,000