BRIEF-India government releases April-September government borrowing calendar
March 28 * India government releases April-September government borrowing calendar * For the full release, click: http://bit.ly/2mMtDt0 (Reporting by Suvashree Choudhury)
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- Augut 23 Aug. 23Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices improved further due to retail demand. * Tuar prices moved up due to thin supply. * Udid prices increased due to buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,300 312-345 315-351 Wheat Tukda --,400 318-374 325-386 Jowar White 80 265-360 270-365 Bajra 047 245-310 235-300 PULSES Gram 650 521-0,631 572-0,670 Udid 150 650-0,700 600-0,750 Moong 000 000-0,000 910-1,025 Tuar 010 710-805 700-800 Maize 10 285-295 280-300 Vaal Deshi 35 860-0,875 555-0,830 Choli 25 850-1,000 701-1,005 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,620-1,630 Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925 Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025 Bajra 1,440-1,450 1,440-1,450 Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 PULSES Gram 3,250-3,300 3,150-3,200 Gram dal 3,550-3,600 3,550-3,600 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,050-3,100 3,000-3,050 Tuar 4,550-4,600 4,450-4,500 Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300 Moong 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450 Moongdal 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200 Udid 3,500-3,550 3,450-3,500 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 8,900-9,000 8,900-9,000
March 28 * India government releases April-September government borrowing calendar * For the full release, click: http://bit.ly/2mMtDt0 (Reporting by Suvashree Choudhury)
* Says to consider allotment of 43.3 million equity shares at inr 2 each at a premium of inr 18 per share to non-promoters. Source text: http://bit.ly/2ncSHVu Further company coverage:
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-March 28 1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. Sentiment turned bullish as central government allowed bulk export. 2. Palm olien eased due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,770-1,116 0,000-0,000 0,729-