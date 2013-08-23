Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- Augut 23 Aug. 23Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices improved further due to retail demand. * Tuar prices moved up due to thin supply. * Udid prices increased due to buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,300 312-345 315-351 Wheat Tukda --,400 318-374 325-386 Jowar White 80 265-360 270-365 Bajra 047 245-310 235-300 PULSES Gram 650 521-0,631 572-0,670 Udid 150 650-0,700 600-0,750 Moong 000 000-0,000 910-1,025 Tuar 010 710-805 700-800 Maize 10 285-295 280-300 Vaal Deshi 35 860-0,875 555-0,830 Choli 25 850-1,000 701-1,005 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,620-1,630 Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925 Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025 Bajra 1,440-1,450 1,440-1,450 Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 PULSES Gram 3,250-3,300 3,150-3,200 Gram dal 3,550-3,600 3,550-3,600 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,050-3,100 3,000-3,050 Tuar 4,550-4,600 4,450-4,500 Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300 Moong 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450 Moongdal 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200 Udid 3,500-3,550 3,450-3,500 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 8,900-9,000 8,900-9,000