Aug. 24Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Saturday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram prices moved up further due to retail demand for coming festival
season.
* Tuar prices improved due to short supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan --,225 315-351 312-345
Wheat Tukda --,350 321-380 318-374
Jowar White 80 260-345 265-360
Bajra 050 240-295 245-310
PULSES
Gram 480 525-0,651 521-0,631
Udid 030 625-0,770 650-0,700
Moong 366 000-0,000 910-1,025
Tuar 000 ----000 710-805
Maize 15 280-295 285-295
Vaal Deshi 30 550-0,850 860-0,875
Choli 20 775-1,005 850-1,000
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,620-1,630
Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925
Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025
Bajra 1,440-1,450 1,440-1,450
Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900
PULSES
Gram 3,300-3,350 3,250-3,300
Gram dal 3,550-3,600 3,550-3,600
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100
Tuar 4,650-4,700 4,550-4,600
Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300
Moong 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450
Moongdal 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200
Udid 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900
Basmati Best 8,900-9,000 8,900-9,000