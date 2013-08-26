Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- Augut 26 Aug. 26Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices eased due to poor retail demand. * Udid prices improved due to thin supply. * Rajkot market yard remain closed today on account of Janmasthami festival holidays. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,000 ----000 315-351 Wheat Tukda --,000 ----000 321-380 Jowar White --- ----000 260-345 Bajra 000 ----000 240-295 PULSES Gram 000 ----0,000 525-0,651 Udid 000 000-0,000 625-0,770 Moong 000 000-0,000 910-1,025 Tuar 000 ----000 710-805 Maize --- ----000 280-295 Vaal Deshi --- 000-0,000 550-0,850 Choli --- 000-0,000 775-1,005 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,620-1,630 Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925 Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025 Bajra 1,420-1,430 1,440-1,450 Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 PULSES Gram 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350 Gram dal 3,550-3,600 3,550-3,600 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100 Tuar 4,650-4,700 4,650-4,700 Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300 Moong 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450 Moongdal 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200 Udid 3,600-3,650 3,500-3,550 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 8,900-9,000 8,900-9,000