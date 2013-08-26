Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- Augut 26
Aug. 26Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Monday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices eased due to poor retail demand.
* Udid prices improved due to thin supply.
* Rajkot market yard remain closed today on account of Janmasthami festival
holidays.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan --,000 ----000 315-351
Wheat Tukda --,000 ----000 321-380
Jowar White --- ----000 260-345
Bajra 000 ----000 240-295
PULSES
Gram 000 ----0,000 525-0,651
Udid 000 000-0,000 625-0,770
Moong 000 000-0,000 910-1,025
Tuar 000 ----000 710-805
Maize --- ----000 280-295
Vaal Deshi --- 000-0,000 550-0,850
Choli --- 000-0,000 775-1,005
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,620-1,630
Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925
Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025
Bajra 1,420-1,430 1,440-1,450
Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900
PULSES
Gram 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350
Gram dal 3,550-3,600 3,550-3,600
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100
Tuar 4,650-4,700 4,650-4,700
Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300
Moong 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450
Moongdal 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200
Udid 3,600-3,650 3,500-3,550
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900
Basmati Best 8,900-9,000 8,900-9,000