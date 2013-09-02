Sep. 2Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Tuesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices eased due to increased arrivals.
* Gram prices dropped due to restricted retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan --,350 320-341 315-351
Wheat Tukda --,565 311-374 321-380
Jowar White 80 275-411 260-345
Bajra 055 231-331 240-295
PULSES
Gram 755 515-0,595 525-0,651
Udid 043 650-0,755 625-0,770
Moong 228 650-1,035 910-1,025
Tuar 000 ----000 710-805
Maize 10 280-295 280-295
Vaal Deshi 25 535-0,775 550-0,850
Choli 30 800-1,025 775-1,005
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,610-1,620 1,620-1,630
Wheat (medium) 1,875-1,900 1,900-1,925
Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025
Bajra 1,440-1,450 1,440-1,450
Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900
PULSES
Gram 3,250-3,300 3,300-3,350
Gram dal 3,550-3,600 3,550-3,600
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100
Tuar 4,650-4,700 4,650-4,700
Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300
Moong 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450
Moongdal 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200
Udid 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900
Basmati Best 8,900-9,000 8,900-9,000