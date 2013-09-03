Sep. 3Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices firmed up due to retail demand. * Gram prices improved due to low arrivals. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,300 315-348 320-341 Wheat Tukda --,621 311-384 311-374 Jowar White 95 260-385 275-411 Bajra 045 240-325 231-331 PULSES Gram 456 580-0,680 515-0,595 Udid 151 650-0,747 650-0,755 Moong 168 655-1,030 950-1,035 Tuar 000 ----000 710-805 Maize 15 256-300 280-295 Vaal Deshi 35 545-0,785 535-0,775 Choli 40 823-1,000 800-1,025 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,610-1,620 1,610-1,620 Wheat (medium) 1,875-1,900 1,875-1,900 Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025 Bajra 1,450-1,460 1,440-1,450 Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 PULSES Gram 3,350-3,400 3,250-3,300 Gram dal 3,550-3,600 3,550-3,600 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,100-3,150 3,050-3,100 Tuar 4,650-4,700 4,650-4,700 Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300 Moong 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450 Moongdal 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200 Udid 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 8,900-9,000 8,900-9,000