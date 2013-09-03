MEDIA-India Kingfisher lenders sell Goa villa for $11.4 mln - Economic Times
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy (Mumbai newsroom)
Sep. 3Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices firmed up due to retail demand. * Gram prices improved due to low arrivals. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,300 315-348 320-341 Wheat Tukda --,621 311-384 311-374 Jowar White 95 260-385 275-411 Bajra 045 240-325 231-331 PULSES Gram 456 580-0,680 515-0,595 Udid 151 650-0,747 650-0,755 Moong 168 655-1,030 950-1,035 Tuar 000 ----000 710-805 Maize 15 256-300 280-295 Vaal Deshi 35 545-0,785 535-0,775 Choli 40 823-1,000 800-1,025 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,610-1,620 1,610-1,620 Wheat (medium) 1,875-1,900 1,875-1,900 Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025 Bajra 1,450-1,460 1,440-1,450 Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 PULSES Gram 3,350-3,400 3,250-3,300 Gram dal 3,550-3,600 3,550-3,600 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,100-3,150 3,050-3,100 Tuar 4,650-4,700 4,650-4,700 Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300 Moong 5,400-5,450 5,400-5,450 Moongdal 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200 Udid 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 8,900-9,000 8,900-9,000
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy (Mumbai newsroom)
Apr 7 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 20969.80 NSE 64751.10 ============= TOTAL 85720.90 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA