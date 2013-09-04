BRIEF-South Africa's Competition Commission refers ten more charges against Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha to tribunal for adjudication
Sep. 4Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices improved due to buying enquiries from flour mills. * Moong and Moong Daal prices firmed up due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,325 325-358 315-348 Wheat Tukda --,460 310-380 311-384 Jowar White 95 265-380 260-385 Bajra 055 256-325 240-325 PULSES Gram 490 575-0,710 580-0,680 Udid 200 651-0,737 650-0,747 Moong 418 675-1,100 955-1,030 Tuar 000 ----000 710-805 Maize 20 268-300 256-300 Vaal Deshi 45 555-0,780 545-0,785 Choli 36 975-1,066 823-1,000 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,610-1,620 Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,875-1,900 Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025 Bajra 1,450-1,460 1,450-1,460 Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 PULSES Gram 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400 Gram dal 3,550-3,600 3,550-3,600 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 Tuar 4,650-4,700 4,650-4,700 Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300 Moong 5,500-5,550 5,400-5,450 Moongdal 6,200-6,300 6,100-6,200 Udid 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 8,900-9,000 8,900-9,000
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-April 10 1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retail users. 2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,760-1,100 0,760-1,120 0,756-0,900 0,755-0,900 (Auction price) Ma