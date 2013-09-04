Sep. 4Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices improved due to buying enquiries from flour mills. * Moong and Moong Daal prices firmed up due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,325 325-358 315-348 Wheat Tukda --,460 310-380 311-384 Jowar White 95 265-380 260-385 Bajra 055 256-325 240-325 PULSES Gram 490 575-0,710 580-0,680 Udid 200 651-0,737 650-0,747 Moong 418 675-1,100 955-1,030 Tuar 000 ----000 710-805 Maize 20 268-300 256-300 Vaal Deshi 45 555-0,780 545-0,785 Choli 36 975-1,066 823-1,000 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,610-1,620 Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,875-1,900 Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025 Bajra 1,450-1,460 1,450-1,460 Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 PULSES Gram 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400 Gram dal 3,550-3,600 3,550-3,600 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 Tuar 4,650-4,700 4,650-4,700 Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300 Moong 5,500-5,550 5,400-5,450 Moongdal 6,200-6,300 6,100-6,200 Udid 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 8,900-9,000 8,900-9,000