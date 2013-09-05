Sep. 5Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Gram prices dropped due to poor retail demand. * Rajkot market yard remained closed today on account of "Amavasya". Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,000 ----000 325-358 Wheat Tukda --,000 ----000 310-380 Jowar White --- ----000 265-380 Bajra 000 ----000 256-325 PULSES Gram 000 ----0,000 575-0,710 Udid 000 000-0,000 651-0,737 Moong 000 000-0,000 675-1,100 Tuar 000 ----000 710-805 Maize --- ----000 268-300 Vaal Deshi --- 000-0,000 555-0,780 Choli --- 000-0,000 975-1,066 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,640-1,650 1,620-1,630 Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925 Wheat (superior best) 2,025-2,050 2,000-2,025 Bajra 1,450-1,460 1,450-1,460 Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 PULSES Gram 3,300-3,350 3,350-3,400 Gram dal 3,550-3,600 3,550-3,600 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 Tuar 4,650-4,700 4,650-4,700 Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300 Moong 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550 Moongdal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300 Udid 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 8,900-9,000 8,900-9,000