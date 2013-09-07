Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- September 07 Sep. 07Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Saturday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices eased due to poor retail demand. * Tuar prices dropped due to lack of buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,350 325-351 325-358 Wheat Tukda 00,375 312-390 310-380 Jowar White 088 265-365 265-380 Bajra 0,040 235-325 256-325 PULSES Gram 0,685 580-0,725 575-0,710 Udid 0,305 0,600-0,720 0,651-0,737 Moong 0,301 0,650-0,999 0,675-1,100 Tuar 0,010 575-775 710-805 Maize 020 275-301 268-300 Vaal Deshi 045 0,555-0,775 0,555-0,780 Choli 035 0,955-1,100 0,975-1,066 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,640-1,650 1,640-1,650 Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925 Wheat (superior best) 2,025-2,050 2,025-2,050 Bajra 1,450-1,460 1,450-1,460 Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 PULSES Gram 3,250-3,300 3,300-3,350 Gram dal 3,550-3,600 3,550-3,600 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 Tuar 4,550-4,600 4,650-4,700 Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300 Moong 5,500-5,550 5,500-5,550 Moongdal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300 Udid 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 8,900-9,000 8,900-9,000