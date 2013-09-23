Sep. 23Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices eased due to poor retail demand. * Udid prices improved due to buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,280 318-351 319-349 Wheat Tukda --,415 312-380 311-385 Jowar White 105 275-370 263-375 Bajra 050 225-305 220-310 PULSES Gram 400 540-0,630 480-0,657 Udid 500 690-0,755 680-0,751 Moong 000 000-0,000 860-1,005 Tuar 005 655-800 650-800 Maize 50 280-310 312-335 Vaal Deshi --- 000-0,000 580-0,850 Choli 65 750-1,150 755-1,150 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,620-1,630 Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925 Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025 Bajra 1,490-1,500 1,490-1,500 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 3,050-3,100 3,100-3,150 Gram dal 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,950-3,000 2,950-3,000 Tuar 4,450-4,500 4,450-4,500 Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300 Moong 5,250-5,300 5,250-5,300 Moongdal 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100 Udid 3,500-3,550 3,450-3,500 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,400-2,450 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,600-2,650 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 9,400-9,500 9,400-9,500