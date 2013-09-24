Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- September 24
Sep. 24Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Tuesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from flour mills.
* Gram prices eased due to poor retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan --,290 320-354 318-351
Wheat Tukda --,425 313-385 312-380
Jowar White 85 264-375 275-370
Bajra 045 220-290 225-305
PULSES
Gram 350 525-0,640 540-0,630
Udid 600 700-0,756 690-0,755
Moong 700 950-1,010 860-1,005
Tuar 010 650-805 655-800
Maize 45 265-305 280-310
Vaal Deshi 75 580-0,860 580-0,850
Choli 70 780-1,155 750-1,150
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,630-1,640 1,620-1,630
Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925
Wheat (superior best) 2,025-2,050 2,000-2,025
Bajra 1,490-1,500 1,490-1,500
Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850
PULSES
Gram 3,000-3,050 3,050-3,100
Gram dal 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,950-3,000 2,950-3,000
Tuar 4,450-4,500 4,450-4,500
Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300
Moong 5,250-5,300 5,250-5,300
Moongdal 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100
Udid 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550
RICE
IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,400-2,450
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,600-2,650
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900
Basmati Best 9,400-9,500 9,400-9,500