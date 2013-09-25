Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- September 25
Sep. 25Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Wednesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices improved further due to low arrivals.
* Udid prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan --,280 318-360 320-354
Wheat Tukda --,415 310-387 313-385
Jowar White 95 263-375 264-375
Bajra 040 225-295 220-290
PULSES
Gram 300 475-0,668 525-0,640
Udid 800 725-0,801 700-0,756
Moong 300 869-1,011 950-1,010
Tuar 015 650-795 650-805
Maize 40 265-300 265-305
Vaal Deshi 65 575-0,865 580-0,860
Choli 65 750-1,125 780-1,155
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,640-1,650 1,630-1,640
Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925
Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 2,025-2,050
Bajra 1,490-1,500 1,490-1,500
Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850
PULSES
Gram 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050
Gram dal 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,950-3,000 2,950-3,000
Tuar 4,450-4,500 4,450-4,500
Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300
Moong 5,250-5,300 5,250-5,300
Moongdal 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100
Udid 3,550-3,600 3,500-3,550
RICE
IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,400-2,450
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,600-2,650
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900
Basmati Best 9,400-9,500 9,400-9,500