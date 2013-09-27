Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
Sep. 27Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices dropped due to lack of buying enquiries from flour mills. * Udid prices improved due to thin supply. * Auction at the market yard remained standstill due to heavy rainfall. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,000 ----000 318-360 Wheat Tukda --,0000 ----000 310-387 Jowar White --- ----000 263-375 Bajra 000 ----000 225-295 PULSES Gram 000 ----0,000 475-0,668 Udid 000 000-0,000 725-0,801 Moong 000 000-0,000 869-1,011 Tuar 000 ----000 650-795 Maize --- ----000 265-300 Vaal Deshi --- 000-0,000 575-0,865 Choli --- 000-0,000 750-1,125 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,640-1,650 Wheat (medium) 1,850-1,875 1,900-1,925 Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,025 2,050-2,075 Bajra 1,490-1,500 1,490-1,500 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 Gram dal 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,950-3,000 2,950-3,000 Tuar 4,450-4,500 4,450-4,500 Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300 Moong 5,250-5,300 5,250-5,300 Moongdal 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100 Udid 3,700-3,750 3,550-3,600 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,400-2,450 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,600-2,650 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 9,400-9,500 9,400-9,500
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
MUMBAI, March 31 India's Reliance Jio, the telecom unit of Reliance Industries, said on Friday it had signed up 72 million paying customers under its Prime plan, and added it had extended the enrolment deadline for the plan until April 15.