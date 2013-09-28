Sep. 28Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Saturday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices eased due to poor retail demand.
* Tuar prices dropped due to sufficient supply.
* Udid prices ffirmed up due to buying enquiries from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan --,170 318-350 318-360
Wheat Tukda --,250 310-375 310-387
Jowar White 65 260-370 263-375
Bajra 030 235-280 225-295
PULSES
Gram 205 450-0,650 475-0,668
Udid 710 730-0,797 725-0,801
Moong 450 750-1,013 869-1,011
Tuar 000 ----000 650-795
Maize 30 265-295 265-300
Vaal Deshi 25 575-0,855 575-0,865
Choli 35 800-1,100 750-1,125
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,620-1,630
Wheat (medium) 1,850-1,875 1,850-1,875
Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025
Bajra 1,470-1,480 1,490-1,500
Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850
PULSES
Gram 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050
Gram dal 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,950-3,000 2,950-3,000
Tuar 4,350-4,400 4,450-4,500
Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300
Moong 5,250-5,300 5,250-5,300
Moongdal 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100
Udid 3,750-3,800 3,700-3,750
RICE
IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,400-2,450
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,600-2,650
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900
Basmati Best 9,400-9,500 9,400-9,500