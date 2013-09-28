Sep. 28Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Saturday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices eased due to poor retail demand. * Tuar prices dropped due to sufficient supply. * Udid prices ffirmed up due to buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,170 318-350 318-360 Wheat Tukda --,250 310-375 310-387 Jowar White 65 260-370 263-375 Bajra 030 235-280 225-295 PULSES Gram 205 450-0,650 475-0,668 Udid 710 730-0,797 725-0,801 Moong 450 750-1,013 869-1,011 Tuar 000 ----000 650-795 Maize 30 265-295 265-300 Vaal Deshi 25 575-0,855 575-0,865 Choli 35 800-1,100 750-1,125 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,620-1,630 Wheat (medium) 1,850-1,875 1,850-1,875 Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025 Bajra 1,470-1,480 1,490-1,500 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 Gram dal 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,950-3,000 2,950-3,000 Tuar 4,350-4,400 4,450-4,500 Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300 Moong 5,250-5,300 5,250-5,300 Moongdal 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100 Udid 3,750-3,800 3,700-3,750 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,400-2,450 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,600-2,650 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 9,400-9,500 9,400-9,500