Sep. 30Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Monday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices dropped due to sufficient supply.
* Gram and Besan prices eased due to poor retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan --,380 320-363 318-350
Wheat Tukda --,570 311-390 310-375
Jowar White 90 275-375 260-370
Bajra 045 240-310 235-280
PULSES
Gram 270 410-0,640 450-0,650
Udid 700 630-0,790 730-0,797
Moong 477 930-1,041 750-1,013
Tuar 000 ----000 650-795
Maize 75 295-305 265-295
Vaal Deshi 30 580-0,835 575-0,855
Choli 40 850-1,105 800-1,100
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,620-1,630
Wheat (medium) 1,850-1,875 1,850-1,875
Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025
Bajra 1,450-1,460 1,470-1,480
Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850
PULSES
Gram 2,950-3,000 3,000-3,050
Gram dal 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,900-2,950 2,950-3,000
Tuar 4,350-4,400 4,350-4,400
Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300
Moong 5,250-5,300 5,250-5,300
Moongdal 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100
Udid 3,750-3,800 3,750-3,800
RICE
IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,400-2,450
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,600-2,650
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900
Basmati Best 9,400-9,500 9,400-9,500