Oct. 1Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from flour mills. * Tuar prices improved due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,700 310-395 320-363 Wheat Tukda --,800 305-408 311-390 Jowar White 75 268-365 275-375 Bajra 040 235-305 240-310 PULSES Gram 000 ----0,000 410-0,640 Udid 475 640-0,792 630-0,790 Moong 250 960-1,039 930-1,041 Tuar 000 ----000 650-795 Maize 65 275-300 295-305 Vaal Deshi 35 585-0,875 580-0,835 Choli 35 815-1,125 850-1,105 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,640-1,650 1,620-1,630 Wheat (medium) 1,850-1,875 1,850-1,875 Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 2,000-2,025 Bajra 1,450-1,460 1,450-1,460 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 2,950-3,000 2,950-3,000 Gram dal 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950 Tuar 4,450-4,500 4,350-4,400 Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300 Moong 5,250-5,300 5,250-5,300 Moongdal 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100 Udid 3,750-3,800 3,750-3,800 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,400-2,450 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,600-2,650 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 9,400-9,500 9,400-9,500