Oct. 1Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Tuesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from flour mills.
* Tuar prices improved due to thin supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan --,700 310-395 320-363
Wheat Tukda --,800 305-408 311-390
Jowar White 75 268-365 275-375
Bajra 040 235-305 240-310
PULSES
Gram 000 ----0,000 410-0,640
Udid 475 640-0,792 630-0,790
Moong 250 960-1,039 930-1,041
Tuar 000 ----000 650-795
Maize 65 275-300 295-305
Vaal Deshi 35 585-0,875 580-0,835
Choli 35 815-1,125 850-1,105
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,640-1,650 1,620-1,630
Wheat (medium) 1,850-1,875 1,850-1,875
Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 2,000-2,025
Bajra 1,450-1,460 1,450-1,460
Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850
PULSES
Gram 2,950-3,000 2,950-3,000
Gram dal 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950
Tuar 4,450-4,500 4,350-4,400
Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300
Moong 5,250-5,300 5,250-5,300
Moongdal 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100
Udid 3,750-3,800 3,750-3,800
RICE
IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,400-2,450
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,600-2,650
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900
Basmati Best 9,400-9,500 9,400-9,500