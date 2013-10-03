Oct. 3Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Thursday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices dropped due to increased arrivals.
* Gram and Besan prices eased due to low retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 1,025 306-385 310-395
Wheat Tukda --,911 308-421 305-408
Jowar White 75 263-358 268-365
Bajra 040 220-305 235-305
PULSES
Gram 180 410-0,600 410-0,640
Udid 445 651-0,801 640-0,792
Moong 410 995-1,033 960-1,039
Tuar 000 ----000 650-795
Maize 40 275-300 275-300
Vaal Deshi 35 565-0,885 585-0,875
Choli 35 955-1,120 815-1,125
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,625-1,635 1,640-1,650
Wheat (medium) 1,850-1,875 1,850-1,875
Wheat (superior best) 2,025-2,050 2,050-2,075
Bajra 1,450-1,460 1,450-1,460
Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850
PULSES
Gram 2,990-2,950 2,950-3,000
Gram dal 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,850-2,900 2,900-2,950
Tuar 4,450-4,500 4,450-4,500
Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300
Moong 5,250-5,300 5,250-5,300
Moongdal 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100
Udid 3,750-3,800 3,750-3,800
RICE
IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,400-2,450
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,600-2,650
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900
Basmati Best 9,400-9,500 9,400-9,500