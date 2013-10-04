Oct. 4Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices eased due to poor retail demand. * Tuar prices dropped due to lack of buying enquiries from mills. * Gram and Besan prices improved due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,812 308-390 306-385 Wheat Tukda --,810 306-414 308-421 Jowar White 75 260-390 263-358 Bajra 035 260-305 220-305 PULSES Gram 400 512-0,715 410-0,600 Udid 495 661-0,810 651-0,801 Moong 377 948-1,025 995-1,033 Tuar 000 ----000 650-795 Maize 50 255-300 275-300 Vaal Deshi 40 550-0,890 565-0,885 Choli 40 950-1,125 955-1,120 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,625-1,635 1,625-1,635 Wheat (medium) 1,850-1,875 1,850-1,875 Wheat (superior best) 2,025-2,050 2,025-2,050 Bajra 1,430-1,440 1,450-1,460 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 3,050-3,100 2,900-2,950 Gram dal 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,950-3,000 2,850-2,900 Tuar 4,350-4,400 4,450-4,500 Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300 Moong 5,250-5,300 5,250-5,300 Moongdal 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100 Udid 3,750-3,800 3,750-3,800 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 9,400-9,500 9,400-9,500