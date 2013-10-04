Oct. 4Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Friday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices eased due to poor retail demand.
* Tuar prices dropped due to lack of buying enquiries from mills.
* Gram and Besan prices improved due to thin supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan --,812 308-390 306-385
Wheat Tukda --,810 306-414 308-421
Jowar White 75 260-390 263-358
Bajra 035 260-305 220-305
PULSES
Gram 400 512-0,715 410-0,600
Udid 495 661-0,810 651-0,801
Moong 377 948-1,025 995-1,033
Tuar 000 ----000 650-795
Maize 50 255-300 275-300
Vaal Deshi 40 550-0,890 565-0,885
Choli 40 950-1,125 955-1,120
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,625-1,635 1,625-1,635
Wheat (medium) 1,850-1,875 1,850-1,875
Wheat (superior best) 2,025-2,050 2,025-2,050
Bajra 1,430-1,440 1,450-1,460
Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850
PULSES
Gram 3,050-3,100 2,900-2,950
Gram dal 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,950-3,000 2,850-2,900
Tuar 4,350-4,400 4,450-4,500
Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300
Moong 5,250-5,300 5,250-5,300
Moongdal 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100
Udid 3,750-3,800 3,750-3,800
RICE
IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900
Basmati Best 9,400-9,500 9,400-9,500