Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
Oct. 5Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices eased due to poor retail demand. * Tuar prices dropped due to lack of buying enquiries from mills. * Gram and Besan prices improved due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,812 308-390 306-385 Wheat Tukda --,810 306-414 308-421 Jowar White 75 260-390 263-358 Bajra 035 260-305 220-305 PULSES Gram 400 512-0,715 410-0,600 Udid 495 661-0,810 651-0,801 Moong 377 948-1,025 995-1,033 Tuar 000 ----000 650-795 Maize 50 255-300 275-300 Vaal Deshi 40 550-0,890 565-0,885 Choli 40 950-1,125 955-1,120 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,625-1,635 1,625-1,635 Wheat (medium) 1,850-1,875 1,850-1,875 Wheat (superior best) 2,025-2,050 2,025-2,050 Bajra 1,430-1,440 1,450-1,460 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 3,050-3,100 2,900-2,950 Gram dal 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,950-3,000 2,850-2,900 Tuar 4,350-4,400 4,450-4,500 Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300 Moong 5,250-5,300 5,250-5,300 Moongdal 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100 Udid 3,750-3,800 3,750-3,800 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 9,400-9,500 9,400-9,500
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
MUMBAI, March 31 India's Reliance Jio, the telecom unit of Reliance Industries, said on Friday it had signed up 72 million paying customers under its Prime plan, and added it had extended the enrolment deadline for the plan until April 15.