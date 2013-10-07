Oct. 7Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Monday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices dropped due to restricted demand from flour mills.
* Udid prices improved due to thin supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan --,900 307-390 310-385
Wheat Tukda --,903 306-414 308-426
Jowar White 95 270-395 270-395
Bajra 050 250-300 230-295
PULSES
Gram 800 485-0,692 500-0,620
Udid 510 665-0,810 658-0,795
Moong 273 971-1,030 940-1,055
Tuar 000 ----000 650-795
Maize 55 287-310 295-320
Vaal Deshi 80 570-0,875 560-0,895
Choli 50 850-1,135 800-1,125
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,610 1,625-1,635
Wheat (medium) 1,800-1,825 1,850-1,875
Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,025 2,025-2,050
Bajra 1,420-1,430 1,420-1,430
Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850
PULSES
Gram 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100
Gram dal 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,950-3,000 2,950-3,000
Tuar 4,350-4,400 4,350-4,400
Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300
Moong 5,250-5,300 5,250-5,300
Moongdal 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100
Udid 3,900-3,950 3,800-3,850
RICE
IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900
Basmati Best 9,400-9,500 9,400-9,500