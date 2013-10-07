Oct. 7Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices dropped due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Udid prices improved due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,900 307-390 310-385 Wheat Tukda --,903 306-414 308-426 Jowar White 95 270-395 270-395 Bajra 050 250-300 230-295 PULSES Gram 800 485-0,692 500-0,620 Udid 510 665-0,810 658-0,795 Moong 273 971-1,030 940-1,055 Tuar 000 ----000 650-795 Maize 55 287-310 295-320 Vaal Deshi 80 570-0,875 560-0,895 Choli 50 850-1,135 800-1,125 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,610 1,625-1,635 Wheat (medium) 1,800-1,825 1,850-1,875 Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,025 2,025-2,050 Bajra 1,420-1,430 1,420-1,430 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100 Gram dal 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,950-3,000 2,950-3,000 Tuar 4,350-4,400 4,350-4,400 Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300 Moong 5,250-5,300 5,250-5,300 Moongdal 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100 Udid 3,900-3,950 3,800-3,850 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 9,400-9,500 9,400-9,500