Oct. 8Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices eased due to low retail demand. * Tuar prices dropped due to lack of buying enquiries from mills. * Udid prices firmed up due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,980 310-395 307-390 Wheat Tukda --,925 309-415 306-414 Jowar White 130 275-375 270-395 Bajra 075 240-295 250-300 PULSES Gram 500 425-0,601 485-0,692 Udid 480 660-0,811 665-0,810 Moong 052 850-1,019 971-1,030 Tuar 000 ----000 650-795 Maize 45 285-305 287-310 Vaal Deshi 75 575-0,880 570-0,875 Choli 65 875-1,161 850-1,135 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,610 1,600-1,610 Wheat (medium) 1,800-1,825 1,800-1,825 Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025 Bajra 1,420-1,430 1,420-1,430 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 3,000-3,050 3,050-3,100 Gram dal 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,950-3,000 2,950-3,000 Tuar 4,300-4,350 4,350-4,400 Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300 Moong 5,250-5,300 5,250-5,300 Moongdal 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100 Udid 3,950-4,000 3,900-3,950 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 9,400-9,500 9,400-9,500