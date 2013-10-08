Oct. 8Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Tuesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram prices eased due to low retail demand.
* Tuar prices dropped due to lack of buying enquiries from mills.
* Udid prices firmed up due to thin supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan --,980 310-395 307-390
Wheat Tukda --,925 309-415 306-414
Jowar White 130 275-375 270-395
Bajra 075 240-295 250-300
PULSES
Gram 500 425-0,601 485-0,692
Udid 480 660-0,811 665-0,810
Moong 052 850-1,019 971-1,030
Tuar 000 ----000 650-795
Maize 45 285-305 287-310
Vaal Deshi 75 575-0,880 570-0,875
Choli 65 875-1,161 850-1,135
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,610 1,600-1,610
Wheat (medium) 1,800-1,825 1,800-1,825
Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025
Bajra 1,420-1,430 1,420-1,430
Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850
PULSES
Gram 3,000-3,050 3,050-3,100
Gram dal 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,950-3,000 2,950-3,000
Tuar 4,300-4,350 4,350-4,400
Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300
Moong 5,250-5,300 5,250-5,300
Moongdal 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100
Udid 3,950-4,000 3,900-3,950
RICE
IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900
Basmati Best 9,400-9,500 9,400-9,500