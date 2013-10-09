Oct. 9Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Wednesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices firmed up due to low arrivals.
* Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices improved due to thin supply.
* Udid prices moved up on buying enquiries from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan --,457 307-395 310-395
Wheat Tukda --,458 306-425 309-415
Jowar White 90 270-375 275-375
Bajra 040 243-297 240-295
PULSES
Gram 200 400-0,675 425-0,601
Udid 345 615-0,800 660-0,811
Moong 124 850-1,045 850-1,019
Tuar 005 705-810 650-795
Maize 30 290-300 285-305
Vaal Deshi 30 580-0,885 575-0,880
Choli 25 880-1,105 875-1,161
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,610 1,600-1,610
Wheat (medium) 1,800-1,825 1,800-1,825
Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025
Bajra 1,440-1,450 1,420-1,430
Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850
PULSES
Gram 3,150-3,200 3,000-3,050
Gram dal 3,600-3,650 3,500-3,550
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,000-3,050 2,950-3,000
Tuar 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350
Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300
Moong 5,250-5,300 5,250-5,300
Moongdal 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100
Udid 4,000-4,050 3,950-4,000
RICE
IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900
Basmati Best 9,400-9,500 9,400-9,500