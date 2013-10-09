Oct. 9Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices improved due to thin supply. * Udid prices moved up on buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,457 307-395 310-395 Wheat Tukda --,458 306-425 309-415 Jowar White 90 270-375 275-375 Bajra 040 243-297 240-295 PULSES Gram 200 400-0,675 425-0,601 Udid 345 615-0,800 660-0,811 Moong 124 850-1,045 850-1,019 Tuar 005 705-810 650-795 Maize 30 290-300 285-305 Vaal Deshi 30 580-0,885 575-0,880 Choli 25 880-1,105 875-1,161 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,610 1,600-1,610 Wheat (medium) 1,800-1,825 1,800-1,825 Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025 Bajra 1,440-1,450 1,420-1,430 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 3,150-3,200 3,000-3,050 Gram dal 3,600-3,650 3,500-3,550 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,000-3,050 2,950-3,000 Tuar 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350 Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300 Moong 5,250-5,300 5,250-5,300 Moongdal 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100 Udid 4,000-4,050 3,950-4,000 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 9,400-9,500 9,400-9,500