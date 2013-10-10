Oct. 10Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices improved due to buying support from mills. * Tuar prices moved up due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,716 308-392 307-395 Wheat Tukda --,715 306-440 306-425 Jowar White 90 265-365 270-375 Bajra 035 240-285 243-297 PULSES Gram 400 400-0,670 400-0,675 Udid 395 620-0,815 615-0,800 Moong 226 940-1,009 850-1,045 Tuar 000 ----000 705-810 Maize 85 270-300 290-300 Vaal Deshi 50 550-0,790 580-0,885 Choli 150 850-1,197 880-1,105 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,600-1,610 Wheat (medium) 1,825-1,875 1,800-1,825 Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 2,000-2,025 Bajra 1,440-1,450 1,440-1,450 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200 Gram dal 3,600-3,650 3,600-3,650 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 Tuar 4,400-4,450 4,300-4,350 Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300 Moong 5,250-5,300 5,250-5,300 Moongdal 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100 Udid 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 9,400-9,500 9,400-9,500