Oct. 11Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices moved up further due to low arrivals. * Tuar prices improved due to short supply. * Gram prices firmed up due to increased retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,296 308-401 308-392 Wheat Tukda --,295 307-463 306-440 Jowar White 100 270-360 265-365 Bajra 050 220-295 240-285 PULSES Gram 200 488-0,723 400-0,670 Udid 365 615-0,802 620-0,815 Moong 243 909-1,092 940-1,009 Tuar 000 ----000 705-810 Maize 95 275-302 270-300 Vaal Deshi 65 565-0,795 550-0,790 Choli 85 855-1,200 850-1,197 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,640-1,650 1,620-1,630 Wheat (medium) 1,875-1,900 1,825-1,875 Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075 Bajra 1,440-1,450 1,440-1,450 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 3,200-3,250 3,150-3,200 Gram dal 3,600-3,650 3,600-3,650 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,050-3,100 3,000-3,050 Tuar 4,500-4,550 4,400-4,450 Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300 Moong 5,250-5,300 5,250-5,300 Moongdal 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100 Udid 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 9,400-9,500 9,400-9,500