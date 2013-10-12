Oct. 12Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Saturday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices firmed up due to retail demand. * Tuar prices moved up due to short supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,460 310-403 308-401 Wheat Tukda --,310 308-466 307-463 Jowar White 200 261-399 270-360 Bajra 080 260-300 220-295 PULSES Gram 200 430-0,672 488-0,723 Udid 285 580-0,810 615-0,802 Moong 260 960-1,050 909-1,092 Tuar 000 ----000 705-810 Maize 40 260-300 275-302 Vaal Deshi 25 450-0,700 565-0,795 Choli --5 1,000-1,250 855-1,200 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,640-1,650 1,640-1,650 Wheat (medium) 1,875-1,900 1,875-1,900 Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075 Bajra 1,460-1,470 1,440-1,450 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 Gram dal 3,600-3,650 3,600-3,650 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100 Tuar 4,550-4,600 4,500-4,550 Tuardal 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300 Moong 5,250-5,300 5,250-5,300 Moongdal 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100 Udid 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 9,400-9,500 9,400-9,500