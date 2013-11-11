Nov. 11Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Jowar prices moved down due to sufficient supply. * Moong prices dropped due to low demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 01,800 321-415 328-430 Wheat Tukda 02,100 425-510 327-500 Jowar White 060 265-440 275-400 Bajra 0,035 255-300 260-301 PULSES Gram 0,325 410-0,650 425-0,670 Udid 0,105 0,670-0,884 0,735-0,880 Moong 0,250 0,890-1,115 0,960-1,110 Tuar 0,000 000-000 705-810 Maize 075 240-280 235-275 Vaal Deshi 030 0,450-0,835 0,495-0,840 Choli 0,035 1,000-1,414 1,035-1,325 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,670-1,680 1,670-1,680 Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925 Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025 Bajra 1,540-1,550 1,540-1,550 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,850-1,900 PULSES Gram 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200 Gram dal 3,750-3,800 3,750-3,800 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 Tuar 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750 Tuardal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500 Moong 5,150-5,200 5,250-5,300 Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Udid 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 9,400-9,500 9,400-9,500