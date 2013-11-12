Indian Sugar Prices-Mumbai - April 11, 2017
BANGALORE (Reuters) Apr 11 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.
Nov. 12Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices improved due to buying support from flour mills. * Gram and Besan prices dropped due to poor retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 01,175 330-460 321-415 Wheat Tukda 01,180 324-531 325-510 Jowar White 050 260-435 265-440 Bajra 0,050 230-315 255-300 PULSES Gram 0,390 415-0,680 410-0,650 Udid 0,096 0,650-0,900 0,670-0,884 Moong 0,241 0,975-1,120 0,890-1,115 Tuar 0,000 000-000 705-810 Maize 080 235-290 240-280 Vaal Deshi 035 0,455-0,850 0,450-0,835 Choli 0,020 1,050-1,425 1,000-1,414 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,680-1,690 1,670-1,680 Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925 Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 2,000-2,025 Bajra 1,540-1,550 1,540-1,550 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 3,100-3,150 3,150-3,200 Gram dal 3,750-3,800 3,750-3,800 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,900-2,950 3,100-3,150 Tuar 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750 Tuardal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500 Moong 5,150-5,200 5,150-5,200 Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Udid 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 9,400-9,500 9,400-9,500
