Nov. 12Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices improved due to buying support from flour mills. * Gram and Besan prices dropped due to poor retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 01,175 330-460 321-415 Wheat Tukda 01,180 324-531 325-510 Jowar White 050 260-435 265-440 Bajra 0,050 230-315 255-300 PULSES Gram 0,390 415-0,680 410-0,650 Udid 0,096 0,650-0,900 0,670-0,884 Moong 0,241 0,975-1,120 0,890-1,115 Tuar 0,000 000-000 705-810 Maize 080 235-290 240-280 Vaal Deshi 035 0,455-0,850 0,450-0,835 Choli 0,020 1,050-1,425 1,000-1,414 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,680-1,690 1,670-1,680 Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925 Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 2,000-2,025 Bajra 1,540-1,550 1,540-1,550 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 3,100-3,150 3,150-3,200 Gram dal 3,750-3,800 3,750-3,800 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,900-2,950 3,100-3,150 Tuar 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750 Tuardal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500 Moong 5,150-5,200 5,150-5,200 Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Udid 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 9,400-9,500 9,400-9,500