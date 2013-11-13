Nov. 13Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices improved further due to buying support from flour mills. * Gram prices eased due to poor retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 01,555 325-421 330-460 Wheat Tukda 01,550 325-525 324-531 Jowar White 080 265-440 260-435 Bajra 0,040 225-300 230-315 PULSES Gram 0,280 425-0,700 415-0,680 Udid 0,105 0,600-0,880 0,650-0,900 Moong 0,300 0,850-1,090 0,975-1,120 Tuar 0,000 000-000 705-810 Maize 075 275-280 235-290 Vaal Deshi 040 0,460-0,855 0,455-0,850 Choli 0,015 1,055-1,420 1,050-1,425 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,700-1,710 1,680-1,690 Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,025 1,900-1,925 Wheat (superior best) 2,200-2,225 2,050-2,075 Bajra 1,540-1,550 1,540-1,550 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 3,050-3,100 3,100-3,150 Gram dal 3,750-3,800 3,750-3,800 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950 Tuar 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750 Tuardal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500 Moong 5,150-5,200 5,150-5,200 Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Udid 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 9,400-9,500 9,400-9,500