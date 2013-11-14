Nov. 14Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices moved up further due to buying support from flour mills. * Moong prices eased due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,960 327-440 325-421 Wheat Tukda 00,960 325-540 325-525 Jowar White 070 260-435 265-440 Bajra 0,035 230-305 225-300 PULSES Gram 0,310 410-0,700 425-0,700 Udid 0,101 0,615-0,880 0,600-0,880 Moong 0,034 0,750-1,099 0,850-1,090 Tuar 0,000 000-000 705-810 Maize 050 265-295 275-280 Vaal Deshi 020 0,650-0,950 0,460-0,855 Choli 0,020 1,045-1,405 1,055-1,420 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,720-1,730 1,700-1,710 Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025 Wheat (superior best) 2,250-2,275 2,200-2,225 Bajra 1,540-1,550 1,540-1,550 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100 Gram dal 3,750-3,800 3,750-3,800 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950 Tuar 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750 Tuardal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500 Moong 5,100-5,150 5,150-5,200 Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Udid 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 RICE IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 9,400-9,500 9,400-9,500