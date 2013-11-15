Nov. 15Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Friday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Tuar prices dropped due to lack of demand from mills.
* Bajri prices eased due to sufficient supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 01,535 325-421 327-440
Wheat Tukda 01,525 325-501 325-540
Jowar White 180 258-425 260-435
Bajra 0,150 245-315 230-305
PULSES
Gram 0,270 380-0,670 410-0,700
Udid 0,150 0,650-0,895 0,615-0,880
Moong 0,110 0,841-1,171 0,750-1,099
Tuar 0,020 605-800 705-810
Maize 030 260-300 265-295
Vaal Deshi 040 0,725-0,925 0,650-0,950
Choli 0,030 1,025-1,500 1,045-1,405
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,720-1,730 1,720-1,730
Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025
Wheat (superior best) 2,250-2,275 2,250-2,275
Bajra 1,525-1,535 1,540-1,550
Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850
PULSES
Gram 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100
Gram dal 3,750-3,800 3,750-3,800
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950
Tuar 4,600-4,650 4,700-4,750
Tuardal 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500
Moong 5,100-5,150 5,100-5,150
Moongdal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700
Udid 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150
RICE
IR-8 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900
Basmati Best 9,400-9,500 9,400-9,500